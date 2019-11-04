Menu
SMILING: Courtney, Joe and Wyatt Teitzel welcomed Scarlett Maree Teitzel Jordan Gilliland
GALLERY: Welcoming in Bowen's most beautiful little bubs

4th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
MUCH like the smiles of Bowen's cutest babies, the sun was shining as families gathered to welcome our littlest members to the community.

Held by the Bowen Lions's Ladies under the shade of beautiful trees in Hansen Park, the ceremony has become part of Bowen baby tradition.

Over thirty babies were welcomed at this years ceremony, as their families received a bag of gifts and a tree to plant in honour of their little one.

Fay Ryle of the Bowen Ladies Lions Club said although the ceremony wasn't a concept unique to Bowen, the community has opened its arms to the event.

"It began when the Bowen Hospital stopped offering birthing services," Ms Ryle said.

"With so many babies now born outside of town, we felt like it was important for parents to officially show their baby to the whole Bowen community.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was honoured to once again be able to welcome the babies of Bowen to the community.

"I see some familiar faces, and some new faces, so it's great to see new life coming to Bowen," he said.

"Having no birthing facilities in Bowen means that this kind of event is a great thing to have, and I thank the Lions Ladies for running such an event."

 

