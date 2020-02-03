GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim
NOOSA'S Main Beach hosted the World Swim Series event on the weekend and the competition, like the weather, did not disappoint.
Hundreds of competitors rubbed their toned shoulders with some of the best swimmers in the country for the annual Noosa Summer Swim event.
Browse our fun photo gallery and all the results from the weekend event below.
World Swim Series Results
Sunday Events
1.5km Social Swim Mens
1st: James Westh (0:25:43.9)
2nd: Tim Rankin (0:27:24.0)
3rd: James Allnutt (0:27:39.8)
1.5km Social Swim Womens
1st: Tahnee Dickfos (0:27:31.2)
2nd: Kylie Duke (0:27:33.4)
3rd: Simone Werndly (0:28:07.8)
5km Grand Prix Mens
1st: Hayden Cotter (0:51:12.8)
2nd: Bailey Armstrong (0:51:17.3)
3rd: Thomas Raymond (0:51:23.4)
5km Grand Prix Womens
1st: Madisyn Armstrong (0:55:24.8)
2nd: Finella Gibbs-Beal (0:56:33.5)
3rd: Isabella Shipp (1:04:21.6)
Saturday events
Noosa 3.0 Mens
1st: Brenden Hall (0:38:10.0)
2nd: Baptiste Savignac (0:39:42.1)
3rd: Mitchell Simmons (0:40:06.4)
Noosa 3.0 Womens
1st: Chloe gubecka (0:39:53.1)
2nd: Honey Tipper (0:47:04.8)
3rd: Shiralee Bielenberg (0:48:26.2)
Noosa 2.0 Mens
1st: Ben Shaw (0:26:46.3)
2nd: Jackson Van Der Zant (0:28:34.3)
3rd: Anthony Brewin (0:29:09.9)
Noosa 2.0 Womens
1st: Gemma Smith-Welch (0:29:55.3)
2nd: Mackenzie Winton (0:29:56.1)
3rd: Daisy Quinn (0:29:56.7)
1.0km Short Course Mens
1st: Rick Mitchell (0:09:23.0)
2nd: Dean Gladstone (0:09:42.9)
3rd: Luke Mitchell (0:12:08.3)
1.0km Short Course Womens
1st: Chloe Gubecka (0:13:50.5)
2nd: Gemma Smith-Welch (0:15:56.1)
3rd: Kylie Fletcher (0:16:15.1)
1.0km Junior Giants Boys
1st: Hugo Lonergan (0:16:22.2)
2nd: Sebastian Metcalfe (0:16:26.5)
3rd: Jericho Pogany (0:18:49.4)
1.0km Junior Giants Girls
1st: Quinn Daisy (0:16:26.4)
2nd: Lola Gibbs-Beal (0:16:34.2)
3rd: Mackensie Grundy (0:17:21.4)
300m Junior Giants Boys
1st: Jake Hammond (0:05:06.2)
2nd: Braidy Ackerman (0:05:07.7)
3rd: Zak Hammond (0:05:17.0)
300m Junior Giants Girls
1st: Lily Smith (0:04:56.3)
2nd: Stella Davis (0:05:19.6)
3rd: Aoife Cherney (0:05:24.1)