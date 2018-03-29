Galling fact about 100+ major projects list

Garry Scanlan is extremely disappointed that Mackay region has missed out on priority project

THE rich are getting richer, and regions like Mackay keep getting left behind.

That's the verdict of a leading regional businessman to news Mackay has been allocated none of the country's top 100 priority infrastructure projects.

The majority of the list, announced yesterday, centres around Sydney, while the bulk given to Queensland are in the south east corner.

The list of 102 priority projects is particularly galling for GW3 chief executive officer Garry Scanlan, who was campaigning in Canberra late last year for funding for infrastructure projects. He said the priority list showed the inequality between the cities and the regions.

The closest project to the Mackay region is a rail corridor connecting Townsville with Mt Isa.

Mr Scanlan, head of the area's peak economic development group, said the Federal Government's decisions were ''extremely disappointed''.

Mr Scanlan said he would be talking with Dawson MP George Christensen about the Infrastructure Australia report which prioritises the nation's key infrastructure projects that does not include anything in Whitsunday, Mackay or Isaac regions. "It's extremely disappointing to say the least," Mr Scanlan said.

"Some of the other regional centres missed out completely on a priority, like us. I think Townsville got one and regional Australia missed out across the board, and regional Queensland in particular. There is an inequality there."

Mr Scanlan and GW3 representatives went to Canberra in October to talk to the minister about the key infrastructure projects, including the completion of the ring road and Urannah Dam.

He vowed to continue the fight. "You have to redouble your efforts and you have to provide a undeniable case."