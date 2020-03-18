Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 6:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loans and tax deferrals to help keep businesses afloat

        premium_icon Loans and tax deferrals to help keep businesses afloat

        News Representatives from the region are rallying to keep doors open and people employed amid COVID-19.

        REVEALED: The best Whitsunday teacher, as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best Whitsunday teacher, as voted by you

        News Instilling a love of learning in little people is what motivates the Whitsundays’...

        Growers pitch to extend visas amid health crisis

        premium_icon Growers pitch to extend visas amid health crisis

        News Produce grower are calling for visa extensions for overseas workers amid the...

        ANZAC DAY: Service cancelled, but RSL will still remember

        premium_icon ANZAC DAY: Service cancelled, but RSL will still remember

        News The Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL is disappointed to be cancelling this year’s Anzac...