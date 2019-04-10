Gambling grants benefit locals

GOAL ATTACK: Umpire Cheryl Price with team Galaxy Marsbars (back from left) Lucy Thompson, Lexie O'Brien, Taya Neilson, Peyton Symons, Zavarnah French, (front from left) Jason Lote, Summer Daniels, Isabel Klein, Maddie Hocking and Jordan Wood.

GOAL ATTACK: Umpire Cheryl Price with team Galaxy Marsbars (back from left) Lucy Thompson, Lexie O'Brien, Taya Neilson, Peyton Symons, Zavarnah French, (front from left) Jason Lote, Summer Daniels, Isabel Klein, Maddie Hocking and Jordan Wood. CONTRIBUTED

MORE than 20 community groups across Mackay and Whitsunday have been awarded a piece of a $13.7 million pie.

Round 99 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund has announced its benefactors and Galaxy Netball Club is one.

Three-times-lucky grant writer Jenny Moohin said this $3795 grant would fund laptops and other resources needed to assist in management of the club.

"In the past we've used grant money from this particular fund to purchase customised shade marquees, hold a 'focus on injury prevention' workshop and to purchase strength and conditioning equipment,” Mrs Moohin said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said community groups in the region would share in more than $500,000 in grants.

"The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is the state's largest one-off grants program and provides about $55 million a year to our vital community groups,” she said.

"I'm thrilled to announce $35,000 is heading to Mackay Riding for Disabled Association for facility upgrades.

"This is a group that makes a significant contribution to our community through their work with the disabled and the funding couldn't have gone to a more deserving recipient.”

The GCBF round 101 is open and will close at 11.59pm on May 31. For more information and to apply, visit www. justice.qld.gov.au/grants.

