GOAL ATTACK: Umpire Cheryl Price with team Galaxy Marsbars (back from left) Lucy Thompson, Lexie O'Brien, Taya Neilson, Peyton Symons, Zavarnah French, (front from left) Jason Lote, Summer Daniels, Isabel Klein, Maddie Hocking and Jordan Wood.
GOAL ATTACK: Umpire Cheryl Price with team Galaxy Marsbars (back from left) Lucy Thompson, Lexie O'Brien, Taya Neilson, Peyton Symons, Zavarnah French, (front from left) Jason Lote, Summer Daniels, Isabel Klein, Maddie Hocking and Jordan Wood.
News

Gambling grants benefit locals

Angela Seng
by
10th Apr 2019 4:00 AM
MORE than 20 community groups across Mackay and Whitsunday have been awarded a piece of a $13.7 million pie.

Round 99 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund has announced its benefactors and Galaxy Netball Club is one.

Three-times-lucky grant writer Jenny Moohin said this $3795 grant would fund laptops and other resources needed to assist in management of the club.

"In the past we've used grant money from this particular fund to purchase customised shade marquees, hold a 'focus on injury prevention' workshop and to purchase strength and conditioning equipment,” Mrs Moohin said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said community groups in the region would share in more than $500,000 in grants.

"The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is the state's largest one-off grants program and provides about $55 million a year to our vital community groups,” she said.

"I'm thrilled to announce $35,000 is heading to Mackay Riding for Disabled Association for facility upgrades.

"This is a group that makes a significant contribution to our community through their work with the disabled and the funding couldn't have gone to a more deserving recipient.”

SUCCESSFUL ROUND 99 APPLICANTS

Mackay: $175,675

  • Angels Softball Club - $3,889
  • Central Queensland Helicopter Rescue Service - $34,240
  • Galaxy Netball Club - $3,795
  • Mackay Advocacy - $25,260
  • Mackay City Bowls Club - $21,568
  • Mackay District Ladies Bowling Association - $5,000
  • Mackay North State School Parents and Citizens Association - $5,000
  • Mackay Riding for Disabled Association - $35,000
  • Magpies Mackay Recreational Fishing Club - $7,375
  • Mackay Homeless Men's Hostel - $15,397
  • Pioneer Catchment & Landcare Group - $6,986
  • The Mackay Contract Bridge Club - $9,770
  • The Trustee for Mackay Hospital Foundation - $2,393

Mirani: $207,320

  • Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Mackay Branch - $15,000
  • St Lawrence State School Parents and Citizens Association - $20,043

Whitsundays: $182,338

  • Calen Tennis Association - $35,000
  • Proserpine Prehistorical Museum Society - $11,821
  • Proserpine Rugby League Football Club - $35,000
  • Proserpine State School - $34,817
  • The Lions Lake Proserpine Community Welfare Camp - $35,000
  • Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network - $30,700
