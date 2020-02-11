GAME-CHANGER: Desert plant ‘best thing since the R2E2 mango’

A HUMBLE desert plant has been labelled the ‘greatest innovation for the Bowen agricultural industry since the R2E2 mango’, and if the project succeeds, could have widespread positive outcomes for the Whitsunday region.

Blue Agave is a plant native to mexico, commonly known for its ability to create alcoholic spirits – namely tequila.

However the plant – which can withstand high temperatures, poor growing conditions, and flourishes in dry and arid conditions – has been hailed as more than just a vessel for alcohol, with the first commercially grown plot of blue agave in Australia being planted at a farm south of Bowen in the last month.

CEO of AusAgave, Don Chambers, is pushing to revolutionise agave harvesting and processing of the drought proof plant, with Bowen at the forefront of the emerging industry.

He is aiming to assemble a waste free industry that turns the plant into a full replacement biofuel, while using the leftover fibre in value-added products.

The newly planted agave in Bowen. These will mature in around three years time.

“There is so much potential from this plant, there are many different options it will let us explore,” he said.

“This variety of agave is perfect for sugar cultivation, so its eventual goal will be for spirit distilling, however there are plants perfect for biomass to feed power stations, or variations perfect for feeding cattle with.

“There is the potential for a closed loop system with agave, where we grow the plant, it goes through a distilling process to remove the sugar, the waste can be used to make power and the waste from energy production can go back into growing more agave.

“The great thing about agave is it thrives in more arid conditions and needs minimal water compared to other crops, so it can open up opportunities in areas previously untapped in the region, such as west to Collinsville.

“It also doesn’t need to be harvested at any one time – it can work around current season’s in the Bowen region or if market conditions aren’t favourable for a grower, they can wait to harvest it.”

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker, Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, principal consultant at Prospect Agriculture Chris Monsour and Ausagave CEO Don Chambers standing with some ready-to-plant agave plants.

Prospect Agriculture agronomist Chris Monsour, who has been working closely with AusAgave, said it was the ‘most exciting advancement’ he had seen in his 23 years of working in Bowen.

He said he was always looking for new agricultural opportunities to open up the Whitsunday region, and the crop provides the ability for new industry to be built around it.

He was particularly interested in the advancement of bioplastics, as a push for the end of fossil fuels opens up new plastic markets.

“The next step is a tissue culture lab, which will make sure plants are roughly the same age and fairly uniform in their growth, but also opens the opportunity to develop more varieties higher in sugar or biomass,” Mr Monsour said.

“But a tissue culture lab would create high value jobs long term for Bowen as well, as it’s an industry we can use in all of our agriculture.

A close-up of an agave plant.

“The agave we have planted will be some of the most technologically monitored agricultural work I have been a part of. We will have drones, probes and weather stations being able to monitor everything.”

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said he was ‘excited’ for the emerging agave industry, and said it would complement Bowen’s agricultural portfolio.

He said he is already discussing state and federal funding for the tissue culture lab.

“This industry will take some of the seasonality out of the region, so instead of having everyone here during harvest and peak tourism time, we can spread it out more,” he said.

“From seedling growth, to harvesting and maybe even feeding a power plant, there’s the opportunity for a lot more jobs to be created.

“This can place the Whitsundays at the front of an emerging bio-economy.”