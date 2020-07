(Clockwise from top right) Temone Power reaches high for the ball; Spectators Lily Newberry, Britney Bartlett, Tiana Power, Remi Power, Kira Lawrence and Isla Hildebrandt; Rana Wagg runs for the ball; Spectators Sarah Limpus and Arden and Clint Ellis.

SPECTATORS rugged up to see rugby union return to Bowen this afternoon as the Bowen Mudcrabs took on Mackay Brothers at the Bowen Sporting Complex.

The showdown was a trial match, with the rugby union season officially set to resume next week.

Check out who was out and about to watch the game today.