TEAMS LIST: Surprise packets named in Rabbits and Warriors
WAYNE Bennett has named a 21-man squad for Saturday's match against the New Zealand Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
Greg Inglis and Braidon Burns remain out with injury.
South Sydney are desperate to return to the winner's circle after a shock loss to Manly.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs' 21-man NRL squad for Saturday's match
1. Alex Johnston
2. Corey Allan
3. Kyle Turner
4. Dane Gagai
5. Campbell Graham
6. Cody Walker
7. Adam Reynolds
8. George Burgess
9. Damien Cook
10. Thomas Burgess
11. John Sutton
12. Sam Burgess
13. Cameron Murray
14. Junior Tatola
15. Mark Nicholls
16. Ethan Lowe
17. Liam Knight
18. Connor Tracey
19. Bayley Sironen
20. Rhys Kennedy
21. Jacob Gagan
NEW Zealand Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has named a 22-strong squad for the weekend's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the Sunshine Coast.
Veteran hooker Isaac Luke returns to the fold, with young gun Adam Keighran also chalked up.
The Warriors line-up 1-17 below.
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. David Fusitu'a
3. Peta Hiku
4. Solomone Kata
5. Ken Maumalo
6. Chanel Harris-Tavita
7. Blake Green
8. Agnatius Paasi
9. Karl Lawton
10. Leeson Ah Mau
11. Adam Blair
12. Tohu Harris
13. Lachlan Burr
---
14 Jazz Tevaga
15. Isaiah Papali'i
16. Bunty Afoa
17. Sam Lisone
18. Ligi Sao
20. Gerard Beale
21. Adam Keighran
22. Isaac Luke.
EARLIER: A RECORD crowd is expected for the Sunshine Coast's first NRL fixture on Saturday with tickets flying out the door.
More than 10,000 punters have already swooped to get a glimpse of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors in the flesh.
Sunshine Coast Stadium venue manager Simon Ball is predicting a sell-out by Thursday.
The current record attendance is 10,680 - which is in sight.
The stadium has released a game day guide with key information to make a smooth event.
Time slots
12pm - gates open
12.40pm - Curtain raiser with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Easts Tigers
3pm - NRL Round 5 between Rabbitohs and Warriors.
Travelling to the game?
- Parking is available on the fields off Nicklin Way for $10 - EFTPOS only
- Your ticket to the game will give you free access to Sunbus services to and from the match
- There is a cloak room available
- Chairs are prohibited however you can bring cushions and picnic blankets
- Plastic water bottles are allowed into the venue however no glass, cans or stainless steel bottles can be brought in
- Sportsmans Pde will be closed to traffic from 8am - 6pm between the corner of Main Drive to the Kawana Aquatic Centre.
Stay tuned for the team lists announced later today.