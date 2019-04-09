TEAMS LIST: Surprise packets named in Rabbits and Warriors

Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs (left) is tackled by Gerard Beale of the New Zealand Warriors.

Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs (left) is tackled by Gerard Beale of the New Zealand Warriors. FIONA GOODALL

WAYNE Bennett has named a 21-man squad for Saturday's match against the New Zealand Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Greg Inglis and Braidon Burns remain out with injury.

South Sydney are desperate to return to the winner's circle after a shock loss to Manly.



The South Sydney Rabbitohs' 21-man NRL squad for Saturday's match

1. Alex Johnston

2. Corey Allan

3. Kyle Turner

4. Dane Gagai

5. Campbell Graham

6. Cody Walker

7. Adam Reynolds

8. George Burgess

9. Damien Cook

10. Thomas Burgess

11. John Sutton

12. Sam Burgess

13. Cameron Murray

14. Junior Tatola

15. Mark Nicholls

16. Ethan Lowe

17. Liam Knight

18. Connor Tracey

19. Bayley Sironen

20. Rhys Kennedy

21. Jacob Gagan



NEW Zealand Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has named a 22-strong squad for the weekend's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the Sunshine Coast.

Veteran hooker Isaac Luke returns to the fold, with young gun Adam Keighran also chalked up.

The Warriors line-up 1-17 below.

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. David Fusitu'a

3. Peta Hiku

4. Solomone Kata

5. Ken Maumalo

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Blake Green

8. Agnatius Paasi

9. Karl Lawton

10. Leeson Ah Mau

11. Adam Blair

12. Tohu Harris

13. Lachlan Burr

---

14 Jazz Tevaga

15. Isaiah Papali'i

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Sam Lisone

18. Ligi Sao

20. Gerard Beale

21. Adam Keighran

22. Isaac Luke.

EARLIER: A RECORD crowd is expected for the Sunshine Coast's first NRL fixture on Saturday with tickets flying out the door.

More than 10,000 punters have already swooped to get a glimpse of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors in the flesh.

Sunshine Coast Stadium venue manager Simon Ball is predicting a sell-out by Thursday.

The current record attendance is 10,680 - which is in sight.

The stadium has released a game day guide with key information to make a smooth event.

Time slots

12pm - gates open

12.40pm - Curtain raiser with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Easts Tigers

3pm - NRL Round 5 between Rabbitohs and Warriors.

Travelling to the game?

Parking is available on the fields off Nicklin Way for $10 - EFTPOS only

Your ticket to the game will give you free access to Sunbus services to and from the match

There is a cloak room available

Chairs are prohibited however you can bring cushions and picnic blankets

Plastic water bottles are allowed into the venue however no glass, cans or stainless steel bottles can be brought in

Sportsmans Pde will be closed to traffic from 8am - 6pm between the corner of Main Drive to the Kawana Aquatic Centre.

Stay tuned for the team lists announced later today.