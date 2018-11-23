GoT finale clues you missed in season one

There were plenty of hints about the final episodes of Game of Thrones hidden in the very first season.

GAME of Thrones fans have gotten more teases about the final season of the show in the last few weeks than they have all year.

We now know season eight will premiere in April 2018, that some surprising faces will appear in the show's final moments, and that the final season would circle back to the very beginning.

According to EW's James Hibbard, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that "author George R.R. Martin, whose series of novels forms the basis for Thrones, had revealed to the duo the broad strokes of how his Song of Ice and Fire saga secretly ends, including a description of an epic final battle that's been teased from the show's very first scene."

So what does this mean? The article confirmed that we'll get a scene that echoes King Robert Baratheon's arrival at Winterfell - only this time it would be Daenerys Targaryen and her army.

With this all in mind, we went back to the very first episode … and then we watched a few more early episodes from Game of Thrones' run.

What we discovered was a shocking amount of foreshadowing in the first season that's already paid off, and a number of pointed moments that made us think …"Hey, wait a minute … does this mean what I think it might mean?"

Now, all this is subject to speculation, but here are five theories about Game of Thrones season eight that we got from re-watching season one.

SO ABOUT THAT FINAL GAME OF THRONES BATTLE …

The biggest clue dropped in the last few weeks is that the final battle was teased in the show's very first scene.

Now, in some ways, this is obvious. The first scene is a showdown between White Walkers and men of the Night's Watch. However there are two details in this scene that stand out to us.

The dead Wildings - including a child - rise as wights to turn on the Night's Watch.

The corpses of the Wildings are arranged in an intricate design.

This could be very telling.

Given this, we think that we can expect a situation similar to Hardhome, where the bodies of the fallen immediately rise as wights to join the Army of the Dead. Horrifyingly, since the Night King's army is heading towards Winterfell, we might expect to see characters we've come to love join the other side as wights … including children.

Many have already speculated that the Last Hearth and the Karhold would be the Night King's first stops en route to Winterfell. Coincidentally, we know that both strongholds are now held by children. Jon Snow gave the castles to young Ned Umber and Alys Karstark after the Battle of the Bastards. So that would explain the eerie little girl wight …

Also, we've seen the White Walkers arrange corpses in symbols throughout the series. We don't know much about the meanings of these intricate patterns, but expect them to possibly play a role in the final battle.

SOMETHING ELSE COULD SHOW UP FROM ASSHAI …

The big proverbial game changers in Game of Thrones were undoubtedly Daenerys's three dragons. Not only did they help her on her quest to return to the Seven Kingdoms, but the fallen dragon, Viserion, is now a key weapon in the Army of the Dead's arsenal. However, they all started as a quaint wedding gift in Episode 1.

Where it all began with the dragons.

When Illyrio presents Daenerys with the dragon eggs, he explains they are now made of stone, and that they come from beyond Asshai. (I understand that the new George R.R. Martin book suggests a different origin for the eggs, but we're talking about the show.)

However, dragon eggs aren't the only things we've seen that came from that mystical place. It's believed that Melisandre is from that Eastern land.

When we last saw Melisandre, she was off to Volantis, but she seemed to make a prediction that she would return to Westeros to die. We would be that Melisandre might make a surprise eleventh hour arrival to turn the tide in the final fight.

(Also: isn't it weird that the one she touches is the one who turns into a zombie White Walker dragon? It's like the dragon egg version of Robert's Curse.)

JAIME AND JON WILL SHAKE HANDS AGAIN

Back when season one first aired, a lot of fans were taken aback by an Episode 2 scene that never appears in the books.

Benioff and Weiss imagined a moment where Jaime Lannister and Jon Snow met on the grounds of Winterfell. Jaime mocks Jon's ambition to be a member of the Night's Watch.

Jaime did the Trump handshake.

It seems like nothing major, just a nice character moment, but what if it's also due for a payoff?

Jamie Lannister is currently en route North to meet Jon Snow and to join the fight against the White Walkers. Imagine what that meeting is going to be like. I expect Jon will shake Jaime's hand - perhaps even his gold one.

Now it will be Jaime bravely joining the fight to protect the realm from the horrors beyond the Wall. Come to think of it … what could Jaime possibly do to earn Jon and Daenerys's trust? Is it possible that Jaime is destined to take the Black himself and join the Night's Watch? The same oath he once mocked? Stranger things have happened on Game of Thrones.

If nothing else, we'd expect Jaime and Jon's reunion to echo this early scene.

DAENERYS *WILL* HAVE A SON (WE THINK)

Throughout season one, it's hyped that Daenerys's destiny will be to give birth to the "Stallion that Mounts the World." Not to be confused with the Prince that was Promised, this figure comes from Dothraki lore and refers to a man who will be the Khal of Khals, who will unite all the tribes under one banner. Khal Drogo adds to this a sacred oath that he will cross the sea and tear down the castles of Westeros to give his son the Iron Throne his grandfather sat upon.

Basically, there's a lot riding on the idea that Deanerys is destined to have this powerful son. And then, this destiny dies along with Khal Drogo. For the last six seasons, Dany has operated under the understanding that the witch's curse was correct and that she could not conceive a child again. And then she met Jon Snow …

… never forget that these two are closely related.

Jon is the first person to note that Daenerys maybe shouldn't take the word of a vengeful witch as gospel truth. The two also fall in love and have now had sex. The show definitely seems to be setting up that Jon and Dany will have a child. Though it is gross that Jon's her nephew, the fact that their child would be full Targaryen would ironically silence Viserys's bitter criticism that "the Stallion that Mounts the World" wouldn't be a "true dragon."

THE HOUND WON'T KILL THE MOUNTAIN - LORD BERIC DONDARRIAN WILL

For years, Game of Thrones fans have been feverishly anticipating what they call "Cleganebowl." It's an eventual showdown between the Hound (Sandor Clegane) and the Mountain (Gregor Clegane).

Sadly, the Hound kind of refused to fight his brother at the end of last season, teasing that something worse was coming for him. A White Walker? Or maybe a hero with a flaming sword?

We first meet Lord Beric Dondarrian in season one, Episode 6. He's kind of weirdly pushed into the story as Ned Stark's choice to bring the King's Justice to Gregor Clegane. In a really solemn moment, Ned charges Dondarrian to find Gregor and to execute him.

Lord Beric may play a very significant role in season eight.

So … what's that about? Maybe … just maybe Lord Beric Dondarrian can't die until he fulfills this oath to Ned. Maybe he's the one who will finally slay Gregor Clegane.

