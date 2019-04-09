GoT star’s harrowing ‘let me die’ plea

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared some photos taken at the time she had suffered a second brain aneurysm. Picture: CBS

GAME of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared harrowing unseen photos from when she was hospitalised due to two brain aneurysm.

The British actress suffered the ordeal in 2011 when she was 24 - the same year the first season of Game of Thrones began - and at her lowest she asked medical staff to "let me die", reports The Sun.

Photos of the now 32-year-old in hospital appeared on screen while she chatted to presenter Tracy Smith on US chat show Sunday Morning.

The star is pictured in hospital. Picture: CBS

She told revealed during her chat: "With the second [aneurysm], there was a bit of my brain that actually died.

"If a part of your brain doesn't get blood to it for a minute, it will just no longer work, it's like, you short circuit.

"So I had that, and they didn't know what it was. So they literally were looking at my brain going 'well we think it could be her concentration, it could be her peripheral vision.'"

The actress then joked: "I always say it's my taste in men. It's no longer there."

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurisms. Picture: CBS

The star during a hospital stay in 2013. Picture: CBS

One photo shows Clarke resting as she checks her phone, while another harrowing image shows her looking at the camera with a tube coming out of her head and a large wound just above her hairline.

The actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series - feared she wouldn't be able to act any more after her two aneurysms.

She explained: "There was all these funny things and for a very long time I thought it was my ability to act.

"I really, really did. That was a deep paranoia from the first one as well, what if something has short circuited in my brain and I can't act any more.

"I mean literally it's been my reason for living for a very long time."

Clarke previously revealed how she felt as if an elastic band was squeezing her brain during a training session at the gym in 2011.

Emilia Clarke went into more detail of her very private health battle on US TV. Picture: CBS

While there, the actress told how she had crawled to the locker room and was violently ill before being found by another gym user, who put her into the recovery position and an ambulance was called.

She made the admission in an essay for the New Yorker last month.

She said: "The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain.

"I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture. As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter."

Clarke also revealed how she also suffered from aphasia as a consequence of the brain trauma, adding: "In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die."

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have time for a laugh on the set of Game of Thrones. Picture: Instagram

She was left unable to even remember her own name after treatment and panicked her acting career would be over.

The actress has since fully recovered and has thrown herself into creating a charity called SameYou which helps people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.