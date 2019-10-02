GAME ON: Passionate Whitsunday fans can't wait for NRL final

Canberra Raiders devotee Daniel Thursberg and Sydney Roosters fan Bob Manning are ready to watch their teams play off in the NRL grand final on Sunday.

Monique Preston

MANY rugby league fans are passionate about their teams, and we are no different here in the Whitsundays.

Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders will go head-to-head in this year's NRL grand final on Sunday, and supporters of both teams sure to be loud and proud as they watch their televisions.

The Whitsunday Times caught up with two passionate fans this week ahead of the grand final, both showing brazen confidence in their team.

Reigning premiers the Roosters would have to go into the match confidently after last year's win, something Cannonvale fan Bob Manning is holding on to.

He plans to do plenty of loud barracking for his side, especially "when we're scoring and mopping them (the Raiders) up”.

"We had to close the doors last year because the next-door neighbour told us all to shut up,” Mr Manning said of the grand final game day.

He predicts a win of more than 30 points by Sydney.

"We're going to walk right over them,” he said.

Mr Manning has supported the Roosters since he started playing league at the age of five, and his team Cobar in NSW had the same colours.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Pocket's Daniel Thusberg will be wearing his heart of his sleeve for his beloved Canberra Raiders.

It has been 24 years since the Raiders won their last premiership and Mr Thursberg is hopeful this will again be their year.

Since he started barracking for the Raiders as a boy, his team has won all three of the grand finals they have appeared in.

"I'm going for 100 per cent record of grand final appearances,” he said.

Mr Thursberg has barracked for the Raiders ever since he first took an interest in NRL as a boy.

The team was chosen because his favourite colour was green and his ancestry can be traced back to the Vikings in Finland.

The dyed-in-the-wool supporter is looking forward to Sunday's clash.

"If you're a Canberra supporter ... you're fully committed,” he said.

"You're loud and proud. We bleed green.

"Anyone that know me knows one thing, and that's I'm a Raiders fan.”