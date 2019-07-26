Menu
Countdown's letter reveal left the audience in hysterics. Picture: Channel 4
TV

Game show’s ‘rude’ on-air clue

by Alexis Carey
26th Jul 2019 2:15 PM

A classic UK game show raised eyebrows this week after a rude seven-letter word was revealed on air.

The incident occurred during an episode of Countdown, a popular British television show involving word and number tasks.

In one section of the program, contestants are given nine random letters, and must then compete to rearrange them into the longest word possible within a time limit.

But when mathematician and co-host Rachel Riley uncovered the letters during the episode, it drew audible laughs from the audience.

Ms Riley also appeared bemused by the awkward combination.

Countdown's letter combination left hosts chuckling this week. Picture: Channel 4
The letters were N, R, W, A, E, K, S, O and M, but contestants Rob and James both submitted the same "rude" seven-letter word.

When asked by host Nick Hewer how many letters his word had, Rob described it as "A bit of a rude seven" while James said: "Yeah, I have got a certain seven as well."

Both men submitted the word "w**kers" - prompting comedian and fellow guest Rory Bremner to quip: "I would have preferred swanker."

Another co-host, lexicographer Susie Dent, then pointed out the letters could have been arranged to spell "workman" or "workmen".

 

The awkward moment soon made waves on Twitter, with a number of social media users pointing out the rude word had appeared on the same day it was revealed Boris Johnson would be the next UK Prime Minister.

"Boris beat Hunt for PM and Countdown had 'w**kers' as a risky seven this afternoon - coincidence?" one Twitter user posted.

"Amazing - both contestants just got w**kers on #Countdown. Seems an appropriate response for today #NotMyPM" another said.

Rachel Riley looked uncomfortable after the letters were revealed. Picture: Channel 4
According to The Sun, it's not the first time Ms Riley, 33, has accidentally uncovered some risky combinations.

Last year, she assembled the words "cum budgie" on the board, while other uncomfortable words that have appeared on the show in the past include "no panties", "vaginas" and "shags".

The Channel 4 program made its debut in November 1982, and with more than 7000 episodes to date, it is now one of the longest-running game shows in the world.

