Four men have been arrested and charged after NSW Police swooped on the Villawood immigration detention centre early on Friday morning.
Crime

Gang busted in Sydney detention centre

by Steven Trask
10th Jan 2020 6:51 PM

A criminal syndicate operating inside a Sydney immigration detention centre managed to buy six cars using stolen credit card numbers, police allege.

Four men have been arrested and charged after NSW Police swooped on the Villawood immigration detention centre early on Friday morning.

Police said they found an improvised weapon, methylamphetamine, several mobile phones and prescription drugs during searches of rooms used by the group.

A police strike force was formed in December to investigate the alleged criminal syndicate.

Sutherland Shire Police Area Command Superintendent Jason Box said at least six cars had been bought using stolen credit card numbers.

"They have come into possession of stolen credit card numbers. They used those numbers to purchase these vehicles over the phone," he said.

"People acting at their request were collecting the vehicles and onselling them."

The four men were awaiting deportation at the time, Supt. Box said.

A 20-year-old from Sudan, a 34-year-old Lebanese man and a 49-year-old Lebanese man have been charged with obtaining property by deception and supplying prohibited drugs.

A 27-year-old New Zealander has been charged with obtaining property by deception.

The men were refused bail and were scheduled to appear in Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

