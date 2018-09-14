Menu
Gang robbery as carloads target unsuspecting walkers

Amber Hooker
by
7th Sep 2018 8:43 AM

A GANG of nine pulled up in cars, threatened and robbed a group of four people walking in Mooloolaba overnight.

About 12.20am, eight males and one female are reported to have approached the group on Brisbane Rd and threatened to assault them if they didn't hand over items.

"The occupants of the vehicle said they were going to rob them, threatened them and stole a mobile phone and then a wallet," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police could not provide further information on the vehicles or people involved at this time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information is urged to contact the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

