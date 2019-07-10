Gang surrounds victim in alleged robbery, assault

DID you pass by the Milton and Griffin Street bus stop last night?

You might have critical information which could help police investigations into an alleged assault which occurred about 9.30pm.

Police are investigating an alleged robbery in which a group of four males approach a person in the vicinity of the bus stop.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said one of the alleged offenders chased and pushed the victim into a garden before they kicked the victim and stole their mobile phone.

"The person who kicked the victim is described as having a dark complexion, being approximately 17 - 18 years of age and wearing a cap with dreadlocks styled hair," he said.

Police are calling on any person who may have witnessed the incident, may have dash-cam footage of the incident or who may have information that could assist their inquires.

They are encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Quote this reference number: QP1901321894