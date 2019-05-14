Garden Bar Bistro now in full bloom at Abell Point Marina

COCKTAILS: The Garden Bar Bistro is open, and punters can expect a laid-back, casual dining experience.

COCKTAILS: The Garden Bar Bistro is open, and punters can expect a laid-back, casual dining experience. Brooke Miles Photography

NEW business, Garden Bar Bistro, is blooming at Abell Point Marina.

The venue has been a flurry of activity since opening, after about two months of renovations at the former Hemingway's site

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said it was the start of a new era at the hotspot by the water.

Aside from the eye-catching backdrop of black and white tiles behind the bar, the venue now has a permanent roof, and fans have been installed for the warmer summer months.

The focus is on all-day relaxed dining, and Mrs O'Keefe said there had been a new entrance added to encourage people strolling by to pop in for a drink and a bite to eat.

"It's more of a casual dining experience, which is more appealing to everyone,” Mrs O'Keefe said.

Open Wednesday-Sunday from noon, the menu showcases the venue's proximity to the water, offering diners a selection of shared plates, with an emphasis on seafood.

"One of the lovely things you can do in the Whitsundays is sit back and have a bucket of prawns and look at the ocean and all the pretty boats,” Mrs O'Keefe said.

The wine list has been carefully curated to include a bottle for every price point, and if your taste buds require something a bit more colourful, cocktails are plentiful.

The cocktail teaser board is a selection of the classics, and includes a mini espresso martini, Moscow mule, cosmopolitan and a margarita.

The cocktail 'teaser' board has all the classics. Brooke Miles Photography

"You can't go wrong with the classics,” Mrs O'Keefe said.

The waterfront venue has two new chefs, and Mrs O'Keefe said they brought fresh ideas and daily specials to the table.

The venue is also one of the few places in the region that has a vegan dish: a fresh and nourishing super-food salad.

Mrs O'Keefe said daily specials were available, and people could just turn up without making a booking.