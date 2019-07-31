Menu
VALE: Val Pohlman (right) with sons John Jnr, Robert, Greg and Mark and John Snr at Pohlmans Nursery. Her family sadly announced Val passed away yesterday.
Much-loved Gatton businesswoman, gardening pioneer dies

Dominic Elsome
30th Jul 2019 4:26 PM | Updated: 31st Jul 2019 6:03 AM
THE extraordinary woman who founded Queensland largest independent nursery has died.

The family of Val Pohlman, 78, sadly announced the well-known businesswoman died on Monday.

She and her husband John began Pohlmans Nursery in 1976.

In November that year they supplied their first crop of 4000 tomato seedlings to a family in Coominya.

Today, Pohlmans is the largest independently-owned nursery in QLD.

Val was a very active and respected contributor to the Pohlman Group of Companies, most especially in the first 30 years of business.

The statement provided to News by the family said Val had been a keen gardener her whole life.

"It was Vals' life-long love of fresh food and vegetables that inspired the birth of Pohlmans Hidden Valley Herb Farm," the statement read.

"Whist over 40 years of business achievements from very humble beginnings are to be celebrated, without question, it was Vals' warm and genuine love of people that will be missed the most."

The statement said she was a "very nurturing and wonderful" wife to John (Snr), the cherished mother of sons Rodney, Mark, Robert, Greg and John (Jnr); their respective partners and 17 grand children and two great-grandchildren.

"She will be fondly remembered and very sadly missed," the statement read.

John and Val were also the former owners of Weis Restaurant, one of their long-standing most favourite places to dine.

They bought the iconic restaurant in 2000 and from there went on to develop Weis Back Door and two other off site takeaways and also Weis Bar & Cafe.

