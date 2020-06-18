Garnham family prepares for crushing season

The Garnham family, from left, Alfred, Angela, Casey and Rick, receive their Smartcane BMP accreditation.

The Garnham family, from left, Alfred, Angela, Casey and Rick, receive their Smartcane BMP accreditation.

THE GARNHAM family at Carmila West are ready for this year’s crushing season which kicks off when the Plane Creek Mill starts on June 23.

Rick Garnham, his brother, Alfred, nephew Casey, and niece Angela, grow more than 18,000 tonnes of cane across 308ha on two farms at Carmila West and Karloo.

They do their own harvesting and haulout for themselves and a few of their neighbours.

The Garnhams recently received their Smartcane BMP accreditation.

Rick said the family undertook the Smartcane BMP accreditation because they wanted to farm in a manner that not only meets the regulations but also reassures the public that they are farming in a responsible and sustainable manner.

The farm at Carmila West has had an interesting history.

It originally grew bananas.

Rick’s grandfather was the licensee of the Carmila Hotel. He started growing bananas on the hotel owner’s farm to make ends meet during the lean war years.

Later he bought the property and switched to sugarcane after a few cyclones showed him it was a better proposition.

Rick Garnham originally left school to become a sugar chemist.

However, after a few years he decided he preferred farming.

Nowadays he likes to farm close to the cutting edge.

“I’m not saying that we are trendsetters but we want to farm as well as we can,” he said.

He is a member of the Plane Creek Sustainable Farmers Group.

“People in the group use dual row, controlled traffic and minimum tillage successfully and it seemed like the way for us to go, too, to keep costs down and preserve the soil, so we kept at it until we made it work on our farm,” Rick said.

The farm is now 100 per cent 1.9 metre wide dual row, which Rick believes is the best way to grow cane, avoiding excessive cultivation and soil compaction.

Lime and granular fertiliser are applied sub-surface through a stool splitter to keep them in the paddock.

The Garnhams have bought a high rise over-row sprayer with GPS to ensure agricultural chemical is precision-applied to save costs and prevent run-off.

The crop is fallowed using a green cane trash blanket but Rick is also interested in green manure legume crops, which his neighbours have been experimenting in, with some success.

He also likes the sound of multi species and plans to do a trial of a couple of blocks in this year’s fallow.

