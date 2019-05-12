Menu
Gary Ablett could find himself in hot water. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.
AFL

Gaz could face MRO scrutiny again

by Rebecca Williams
12th May 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GEELONG star Gary Ablett could face scrutiny from the match review officer again for an incident against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

After having his one-match ban for striking Essendon's Dylan Shiel downgraded to a fine at the tribunal last week, Ablett could find himself in the spotlight again after a second quarter clash with Kangaroo Sam Wright.

Ablett awkwardly collected Wright high off the ball near half-forward and then had a free kick awarded against him.

After successfully avoiding the first suspension of his career, Ablett's latest incident is sure to be a talking point again.

The two-time Brownlow medallist was jeered at times by North Melbourne fans early in the match - even before the Wright incident - only for Cats' fans to drown them out.

Ablett had two goals in the first half against the Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, young Roos defender Sam Durdin is likely to face suspension for a third-quarter bump which left Geelong forward Gary Rohan concussed.

