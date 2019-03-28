Gary brings up a ton of parkruns in superb fashion

STYLISH CENTURY: Gary Corrigan is presented with a shirt to mark his 100th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

PARKRUN: A legendary figure in Airlie Beach parkrun reached a major milestone last Saturday.

Gary Corrigan brought up his 100th parkrun, a fine effort considering a total of 180 have been staged in the history of the club.

Corrigan was presented a shirt by club officials in recognition of his stylish century.

He featured in a field of 93 athletes who took part in last Saturday's event.

First timer Jonathan Andvig proved the fastest runner to complete the 5km circuit, stopping the clock in a sharp 18 minutes, 20 seconds (18:20).

He finished 73 seconds clear of James Henry, who stopped the clock in 19:33.

Henry Taylor set a new personal best (19:34) to finish third.

Other parkrunners to set new PB times were Mark Rugg, Rebecca Woods, Michael Kimpton, Kim Van Der Colk, Kayla Lacey, Emma Whybird, Chelsea Ashfield, Yvette Deschamps, Lesley Barford, Madison Curr, Mark Connors and Sarah Logan.

In all, 10 first-timers joined the field.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Gary Corrigan, Michelle Grigg, Chris Hands, Valerie Kimpton, Justin Knight-Gray, Evie Oberg and Tim Oberg were thanked for making parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at the New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information on parkrun can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.