Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gas leak at Marmor BP overnight on May 22. Photo: Matthew Levy
Gas leak at Marmor BP overnight on May 22. Photo: Matthew Levy
News

Gas leak at highway petrol station

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY petrol station was closed for several hours after a bowser started leaking last night.

Emergency services were called to the Marmor BP on the Bruce Highway at 11.25pm where an LPG bowser was leaking.

A QFES spokeswoman said on arrival the store manager was accessing the LPG bowsers to isolate the leak.

Firefighters conducted atmospheric testing and notified a gas examiner before leaving the scene at 12.30am.

The service station was fixed and deemed operational about 8.30am this morning and is open.

gas leak petrol stations
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health officer to consider NQ travel bubble proposal

        premium_icon Health officer to consider NQ travel bubble proposal

        Travel Premier has not pricked the tourism industry’s push for further restriction eases from Mackay to Cairns

        Drive-by birthday party welcomes surprise guests

        premium_icon Drive-by birthday party welcomes surprise guests

        News This lucky six-year-old’s ‘face lit up’ when she saw who had dropped by to help...

        REVEALED: The future of Target Bowen

        premium_icon REVEALED: The future of Target Bowen

        News Target announced yesterday the closure of 53 stores and the conversion of several...

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.