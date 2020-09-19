Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suspected outbreak of Gastro at Gold Coast Recreation CEntre
Suspected outbreak of Gastro at Gold Coast Recreation CEntre
Health

Gastro outbreak at school holiday venue

by Emily Toxward
19th Sep 2020 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities are investigating a suspected gastro outbreak at the Gold Coast Recreation Centre just ahead of the Gold Coast school holidays that start this week.

A Gold Coast Health spokesperson said confirmed the Gold Coast Public Health Unit (GCPHU) is currently taking measures to establish the cause of illness in a small group of students who became unwell during a visit to the Gold Coast Recreation Centre.

"Some 301 children and staff from three schools arrived at the recreation centre on September 16, and on the 18th of September, six of those students experienced vomiting," said the spokesperson.

"As of September 19 there have been no further reports of illness from these groups.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

"As a precaution, the Gold Coast Recreation Centre will be deep cleaned prior to the

scheduled school holiday activities.

"The GCPHU has written to both schools to advise parents of the visiting cohorts they

should keep their children home if they become unwell and to let the GCPHU unit know by emailing gcphucdc@health.qld.gov.au or 5667 3200."

During the holidays, the recreation centre runs daily sessions for kids aged eight and older, activities include rock climbing, bodyboarding, surfing, archery and raft building.

The Gold Coast Recreation Centre is located on the Tallebudgera Beach, surrounded by the Tallebudgera Creek, and Burleigh Head National Park.

 

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Gastro outbreak at Gold Coast school holiday venue

There’s been an outbreak of gastro at the Gold Coast Recreation Centre at Palm Beach. Picture by Scott Fletcher
There’s been an outbreak of gastro at the Gold Coast Recreation Centre at Palm Beach. Picture by Scott Fletcher

More Stories

gastro health school school camp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        On this day: What was making news on September 19, 1980

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news on September 19, 1980

        News Check out what our community was reading about in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian 40 years ago.

        Two years on from double shark attacks

        Premium Content Two years on from double shark attacks

        News Justine Barwick and Hannah Papps survived shark attacks

        WATCH: Teen busted 51km over limit on suburban road

        Premium Content WATCH: Teen busted 51km over limit on suburban road

        Crime Teen fined $1245 and stripped of eight points – but he wasn’t the only one.