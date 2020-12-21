Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
News

Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

Originally published as Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

More Stories

brisbane crash eight mile plains gateway motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CEO poised to step in as facility becomes ‘envy of many’

        Premium Content New CEO poised to step in as facility becomes ‘envy of many’

        News LONG READ: Murroona Gardens has undergone a huge revamp and now a new leader will guide the facility into the next chapter.

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Whitsunday Times digital subscription

        FULL LIST: The bites and stings through our ED this year

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The bites and stings through our ED this year

        Pets & Animals It's not just animals, reptiles and insects our Mackay Isaac Whitsunday doctors had...

        Concrete barriers back as border slams shut to Sydney

        Premium Content Concrete barriers back as border slams shut to Sydney

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 68