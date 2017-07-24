Gateway to winning car or cash

Jennifer Davis showed off the Toyota Yaris up for grabs as part of the Reef Gateway's Cash or Car competition.

AFTER the huge success of the Reef Gateway Hotel's 'Cash or Cruise' competition in April, organisers have decided to hold another major prize bonanza.

The hotel's Marketing Manager Mark Wilkins said the new 'Cash or Car' competition was a follow-on from the very popular 'Cash or Cruise' event, won by nineteen-year-old Cadell Schlenner from Cannonvale.

He said entrants would be in the running to win $10,000 in cash or an automatic Toyota Yaris valued at $17,990.

Hopeful winners can now enter the competition by spending $30 in any one of the hotel's departments including hotel accommodation, at the bistro, bar or in the gaming room, or in any of the hotel's three Cellarbrations bottle shops located at the hotel, the Whitsunday Plaza and the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Mr Wilkins said entrants would receive their receipt with an entry form, which could be filled out and delivered to the entry box at the front door of the bistro.

"This competition will generate a bit of excitement in the pub," he said.

"We'd also like to reward people for their patronage.

"We're going to be doing more of these types of events in the future, with even bigger and better prizes.

"We'll up the ante again."

Draw night will be a big celebration at the hotel, held on Friday, October 27, with an MC and entertainment.

Mr Wilkins said the winner would be drawn at 9pm, and must be present to claim their prize.

"We'll keep drawing until we get a winner," he said.

A multi-million dollar renovation is due to kick-off at the hotel over the next 12 months, with overhauls planned for the gaming lounge, bar and bistro.