Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Gayle shelves retirement plans for crack at T20 World Cup

by Sam Landsberger
12th Jan 2020 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Chris Gayle extravaganza is set to roll on for another five years with the world's most watchable cricketer declaring he was far from retirement.

Gayle blew out 40 birthday candles in September but reckons he can hold a bat for another five years and has also mooted a possible return to Australia.

 

Stream the Qantas Tour of India LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

The devastating opener invited West Indies selectors to pick him for this year's Twenty20 World Cup, which would see Gayle light up the MCG against New Zealand on October 25.

 

 

 

Gayle opted out of T20s after last year's World Cup though and so it wouldn't surprise if he went unselected as West Indies chase their third T20 crown.

Gayle has not played in Australia since Cricket Australia effectively told him never to return to the Big Bash League after a controversial summer for Melbourne Renegades in 2015-2016.

"A lot of people still want see Chris Gayle out there in the middle," Gayle said in Bangladesh, where he is playing T20 cricket against the likes of Shane Watson and Andre Russell.

 

Gayle has not been seen in Australia since he disgraced himself during a BBL interview in 2016.
Gayle has not been seen in Australia since he disgraced himself during a BBL interview in 2016.

 

"Let's talk at 45. I think that's a good number. The body is feeling good, and I am sure I am getting younger as days go on.

"I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well, and I would love to carry on as long as possible.

"Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer."

Gayle floated a possible Test comeback during last year's World Cup however that never eventuated.

More Stories

Show More
chris gayle t20 cricket t20 world cup
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Warm Whitsundays welcome for Clipper crews

        premium_icon GALLERY: Warm Whitsundays welcome for Clipper crews

        News The community welcomed crews from the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race who finished the fourth leg of the circumnavigation.

        • 13th Jan 2020 9:54 AM
        Investigators reveal what caused Prosperpine Mill fire

        premium_icon Investigators reveal what caused Prosperpine Mill fire

        News The fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning was originally thought...

        Whitsundays named and shamed in RSPCA animal cruelty stats

        premium_icon Whitsundays named and shamed in RSPCA animal cruelty stats

        News This Whitsunday town has been given the shocking title of having the most cases of...

        Two children hospitalised in Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon Two children hospitalised in Bruce Hwy crash

        News Parademics attended the scene of a single vehicle collision which saw two children...