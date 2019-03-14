Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday.
A 13-year-old girl has not been seen since Monday.
News

Gayndah teenager not seen for three days

14th Mar 2019 6:41 PM

A GAYNDAH teenager who was last seen on Monday could have been travelling to Caboolture. 

The girl, aged 13, was was seen on March in Meson St according to Queensland Police, but hasn't been seen since and has not contacted her family. 

"Concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character," police said in a statement.

"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cms tall and has a slim build and blonde hair."

Anyone who has seen the girl has been urged to contact police.

editors picks missing person
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    People and Places This historic property is one of the largest agricultural enterprises in the Whitsundays.

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    News Whitsunday Times will include access to The Courier-Mail, rewards

    5 YEARS: How iconic, cherished bar got started

    premium_icon 5 YEARS: How iconic, cherished bar got started

    Business This Whitsunday business is iconic

    Brand new era as Times goes premium

    Brand new era as Times goes premium

    News Our commitment to local news remains as strong as ever.