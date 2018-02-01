Gen Y can have their smashed avocado and a business too

OWN your own business at 22; buy a caravan and travel; one young Airlie Beach local has proven she can do it all.

Contrary to what many social commentators may say, Kiara Roberto is proof that Gen Y are hard workers and can be excellent savers.

"I'm a really good saver, I only buy what I need,” the entrepreneur and small business owner of the travelling Piccolo espresso bar said.

Miss Roberto was inspired to start her own venture by the pop-up coffee shops on the Gold Coast she came across while juggling working on the set of Thor and a hospitality job.

A love of the area drew her back home and knowledge of the hospitality and coffee industry, teemed with her creative nature and passion for good coffee led her to invest her savings into a business of her own.

finishing touches add to the indie vibe of the retro van.

Kiara's mother Yvonne Roberto encouraged her daughter to pursue her passions and said "you're only young once, you have energy and ideas so do it while you're young” - advice Kiara took and created a venture that suited her lifestyle.

Growing up as the daughter of Airlie Beach's much loved Marino and Yvonne Roberto; former restaurateurs and current Marino's food van owners, Kiara grew up in the hospitality industry.

"It's been in my family forever; I've had it in my life since I can remember and know the industry so well now myself,” Miss Roberto said.

Late last year the Whitsundays gave a warm welcome to the chic custom built caravan when the young business owner parked up and started serving coffee and home-made treats.

A self confessed coffee enthusiast Miss Roberto uses a Melbourne bean to ensure every cup is of superior quality.

The machine that serves up the quality brew to Cannonvale.

"It's been an extremely quick process, the van arrived three months ago and I've been running it pretty much every day for two months now,” Miss Roberto said.

Most mornings you'll find the young entrepreneur just off Shute Harbour Road opposite the Cannonvale police station delivering a much needed caffeine hit to locals along with a select menu of snacks until they sell out.

The refurbished caravan was designed by Miss Roberto and built to her specifications in Australia's coffee capital Melbourne and is powered by two generators.

Finishing touches inside the van's fit-out.

Two months in and the Piccolo espresso bar is doing extremely well with the van being hired out for events every weekend since it began operation and has a fast growing, loyal following of regular customers.

Yvonne can be seen on-site most mornings helping out her daughter whose barista skills are in high-demand with locals and passer-bys.

Miss Roberto credits her parents for her solid work ethic and coincidentally has followed in their footsteps to some degree in owning her own business, doing something she is passionate about.

The young entrepreneur is content with how the business is currently and has no plans to expand as the van allows for the flexibility to maintain a healthy work-life balance.