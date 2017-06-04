Generosity sparks festival fireworks

BRIGHT: The Fireworks on the Foreshore will go ahead at this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival.

WHEN Craig Tatnell heard the Whitsunday Reef Festival was struggling to receive funds due to Cyclone Debbie, he wanted to do his bit to help.

That's why, this year, Mr Tatnell and his team at Above Ground Zero Fireworks offered to run the festival's fireworks free of charge.

"With (Cyclone) Debbie coming through, (Festival Chairperson) Margie (Murphy) was struggling to get sponsors, and we saw a lot of businesses close so we thought it'd be hard," he said.

Mr Tatnell runs the business with his daughters and having held the fireworks for the festival for nearly 10 years; he said he was no stranger to the festivities.

"We thought we'd give something back because we've done it for a while."

Festival Chairperson, Margie Murphy said she was grateful and emotional when Mr Tatnell came forward.

"It was a month after the cyclone when I was considering whether or not we could even run the festival," she said.

"(Mr Tatnell) rang me and he said he was going to do the fireworks for free."

"His early support and interaction are what gave us the confidence to go ahead.

"He's been very supportive over the years."

Mr Tatnell said Ms Murphy and the festival committee deserved a "pat on the back" for their work.

"It's never a chore going to Airlie Beach and doing the fireworks," he said.