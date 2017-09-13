Generous tradies swing into action for playground

SWINGING AHEAD: Steve Henley and Tom Robinson from Airlie Beach Constructions donated their time to Logan's Adventure Playground.

SWINGING AHEAD: Steve Henley and Tom Robinson from Airlie Beach Constructions donated their time to Logan's Adventure Playground. Jacob Wilson

OUT of the goodness of the hearts of a few local tradies, kids at Logan's Adventure Playground will soon have a brand new nest swing to play with.

After Steve Henley from Airlie Beach Constructions raised the idea of a "community gig" at the Playground with his boss Tom Robinson, the ball got rolling and progress is well under way.

Since last week, they have been hard at work donating their labour and supplying concrete and other materials for the project.

They were joined by Phil Evans who completed the earthworks and Plants Whitsunday workers who have provided an excavator to install the swing arm.

The nest swing is expected to be completed well in time for the September school holidays which start at the end of this week.

Play and Shine Project president Lisa Christofersen expressed deep gratitude to everyone who generously donated their time to benefit the playground.

"This is a a fantastic example of a local family business that cares about the local community and vital projects designed to specifically benefit families," she said.

"The next purchase will be the rope parkours, which will be purchased with the $40,000 allocated to Logans's Adventure Playground from the 2016/17 council budget."

The nest swing installation marks the fifth piece of equipment installed, leaving two stages to go for the playground.

Ms Christofersen said community support was what kept the dream of commemorating Logan's memory alive and called for people to support the playground by purchasing a fence picket.

"It's vital that the project had the support of local businesses in order to progress, so thank you to each of our sponsors and to every family who have purchased a $99 picket," she said.

Anyone who purchases a picket will get their name engraved on the fence in recognition of community goodwill.