'Gentle conversations': How sexual violence awareness begins

Cannonvale State School deputy principal Kylie Anderson with Whitsunday Counselling and Services CEO Wayne Horwood and Vise Ateli are working together to educate the school community about Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Shannen McDonald

A WHITSUNDAY counsellor is spreading the message that modelling respectful behaviour is a 'gift' all parents can give to their children and a value schools play an important role in reinforcing.

In honour of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Whitsunday Counselling and Support paid a visit to Cannonvale State School to help raise awareness about sexual violence at all ages.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support CEO Wayne Horwood and Cannonvale State School deputy principal Kylie Anderson are aiming to ensure the school community knows about the help available for any family needing someone to speak to.

Mr Horwood said the support of the primary school provided another avenue for the counselling service to engage with community members and for the education process to begin.

"Having school communities aware of how families are travelling opens up another avenue where a gentle conversation can begin on whether things are OK,” Mr Horwood said.

"Modelling respectful behaviour toward our children is a gift every parent can provide and schools play an important part in reinforcing this.”

Mrs Anderson said as one of their community partners, the presence of Whitsunday Counselling at the school helped build the relationship between available support and the school community.

"Our students have access to the program for life education but supporting the group during Sexual Assault Awareness Month is moreso about reinforcing our partnership connection with them,” Mrs Anderson said.

"Support is out there and we want out students and families get all the support they need.”

Mr Horwood said for anyone living in the Whitsundays, a good place to start with the movement against sexual assault was to begin honest conversations.

"We can all play a part by listening to those who tell us of their experience and 'start by believing',” Mr Horwood said.

"With our counsellors across sexual assault, women's health and wellbeing, court support, domestic violence and specialist family counselling, our organisation provides free unlimited counselling to those in the community needing the support, further removing the barriers to seeking help.”

For further information visit Start by Believing or phone Whitsunday Counselling and Support on 4946 2999.