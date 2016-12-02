30°
George Christensen whips Twitter into a frenzy

Campbell Gellie
| 30th Nov 2016 4:08 PM Updated: 7:10 PM
Harry Bruce's take on the Good Weekend cover featuring George Christensen.
Harry Bruce's take on the Good Weekend cover featuring George Christensen.

UPDATE, 7pm: Dawson MP George Christensen has revealed his tattoo of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus on his shoulder is not the only bit of ink he has.

A magazine cover of Mr Christensen in a Jackie Howe singlet, showing his tattoo with his 'party whip' over his shoulder sent Twitter into a frenzy today, with the MP the third most popular trend on Twitter around the country at one point.

Many didn't know the outspoken Liberal National Party MP even had a tattoo, shocked to see an icon of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus inked onto his shoulder.

Mr Christensen said the whip, featured on the front cover of this Saturday's Good Weekend Magazine, wasn't his personal whip but the one that went with the National Party whip position.

"I don't have any cows so I don't need a whip (at home)," he said.

 

Dawson MP George Christensen gets his tattoo from Dave Phare of Mad Monk Tattoo in Mackay in February 2014.
Dawson MP George Christensen gets his tattoo from Dave Phare of Mad Monk Tattoo in Mackay in February 2014.

And as for the tattoo, he had that done in February 2014, but it wasn't the first time he got a bit of ink.

The first one resulted in a clip over the ears from his mother.

"She didn't care about (the new one)," Mr Christensen said.

"I got one when I was 18 of a crucifix and crown of thorns on my other shoulder and got a slap over the head from my mum."

Mr Christensen said he wasn't sure if all the social media attention was a good thing and he "begrudgingly" posed that way for the photo.

"(But) that's been the least of my worries this week," he said.

"There's been a lot of running around and phone calls about the backpacker tax because we're desperate to resolve it."

The Coalition's 15% backpacker tax policy fell down yesterday when One Nation's Rod Culleton and independent Derryn Hinch voted against it.

"I'm aware David Leyonhjelm who voted against it will vote for it which means we need one more," he said.

"I think that one person who might change their mind is Derryn Hinch. It's a matter of being assured this is what the farmers want and they have flooded his office with calls telling him it is."

EARLIER: The Nationals party whip and Member for Dawson George Christensen is taking his job a little seriously.

Today when the Parliament Question Time was closed because protesters had glued themselves to a railing, Mr Christensen reached for his whip to punish them.

Well, he reached for his phone and tweeted a picture of his whip.

"Say hello to my little friend, hippies" he tweeted, imitating the refugee and drug dealer Tony Montana from the 1983 film Scarface.

Ironically, the 'hippies' were in the parliament protesting about the detention of refugees in offshore processing centres.

But Mr Christensen's whip has also been doing the rounds on Twitter with his front page picture in the Good Weekend magazine to be released on Saturday.

Where you can clearly see his tattoo on his shoulder which to appears to be of the Virgin Mary. 


But that photo has started a PhotoShop contest on social media.

There has been the comparison to when a young Malcolm Turnbull was on the front cover of Good Weekend.

And there has also been reference to the 1980s bad, Devo, that had a hit single called Whip It.

The Daily Mercury has had it confirmed it is not Mr Christensen's personal whip, but one that came with the title of party whip.

 

Topics:  george christensen mackay politics

Andy Goldsworthy will hold off from walking his dog until the negative comments surrounding the treatment of his dog have subsided.

