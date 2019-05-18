Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Christensen has tonight won a fourth term to represent the electorate of Dawson.
George Christensen has tonight won a fourth term to represent the electorate of Dawson. Monique Preston
Politics

George reflects on another election triumph

Gregor Mactaggart
by
18th May 2019 9:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIORTISE workers instead of green preferences.

That was the message George Christensen had for his Labor rivals after the LNP member won the Federal seat of Dawson in dominant fashion on Saturday.

Mr Christensen secured a famous victory to seal his fourth term in Canberra.

He addressed media while flanked by supporters adorned with "You can count on George" t-shirts.

"There was a lot of mud thrown around, but I think voters see that for what it is," Mr Christensen said.

"The issues that shone through were all about local jobs.

"(They) were all about coal mining, a tax of farming, all about the Bob Brown convoy coming up here, how close the Labor Party is to the Green movement now.

"The results we've seen in the seats of Dawson and Capricornia is that the Labor vote has plummeted down to barely 20 per cent.

"It is a clear result that with the primary vote slump in Dawson, it means that if you want to win in this area you need to be on the side of workers not green preferences."

As of 9.20pm, Mr Christensen had 42.89 per cent of first preferences (28,931 votes) compared to Labor's Belinda Hassan.

Ms Hassan has 20.59 per cent of first prefences (13,943 votes), a swing against the Labor Party of 13.23 per cent.

On a two-party preferred basis, Mr Christensen has 64.69 per cent of the vote, a swing to him of 11.32 per cent.　

Despite basking in his own victory, he saved a special mention for former prime minister Tony Abbott, who lost the seat of Warringah.

"I'm very sad to see him go, I think the speech he just gave was extremely gracious and showed he had so much more to offer the nation, Tony's a mate, always will be and I'm sad to see that result," he said.

More Stories

Show More
belinda hassan dawson federal election george christensen lnp whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: By George he's won it

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: By George he's won it

    Politics LNP's George Christensen looks to have done enough in Dawson to win a fourth term, although the gap has closed somewhat in Capricornia.

    Dawson on 'knife edge'

    Dawson on 'knife edge'

    Politics United Australia Party candidate in Cannonvale and Proserpine today.

    Golf clubs allegedly stolen

    Golf clubs allegedly stolen

    Crime Alleged burglars make off with golf clubs.

    Magnums look to make big impact

    premium_icon Magnums look to make big impact

    Whats On Magnums will host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.