George spars with 'has-beens'

GEORGE Christensen has labelled a group of public figures who wrote to Gautam Adani over the proposed Carmichael coal mine "elitist wankers”.

The group consists of at least 80 prominent Australians including two Australian cricket captains, well known musicians, a former deputy premier, a former coal lobbyist and one of John Howard's chief advisors.

The letter argues the mine does not have public support and warns it could harm India's reputation in Australia.

Mr Christensen however has accused the signatories of being "elitist wankers... pretentious literati, professional activists and has-been celebrities”.

Mr Christensen also accused the delegation of living in "capital city bubbles” and having access to "multi-million dollar savings accounts” which meant they had no idea what life was like for families struggling as a result of the resources sector downturn.

He called on the signatories to meet him at Bowen's Larrikin Hotel to explain their position to the locals and he urged Adani to ignore their requests.

A statement from Adani said this "very small group” was "misled”.