German company progresses plans for new copper mine

COPPER MINE: The Australian operation of German mining company Sons of Bavaria is assessing core samples ahead of extracting copper in the Ewingar area of Northern NSW. Costillo Copper

PLANS for a copper mine south of Casino are still in the pipeline, with a German-based mining company now assessing core samples taken from the site.

Director of global communication with Sons of Bavaria Investment Australia, Ulrich Wallrodt, said core sample results at the area south-west of Casino, near Ewingar, were being analysed.

Speaking from the company's Mullumbimby office, Mr Wallrodt confirmed SBI's head office has been granted an exploration licence to mine for copper in the Ewingar region.

"There were some positive results but it is still very early as to what happens further," he said.

"At the moment we need to have further investigations and some deeper scans."

On Sunday a public meeting was held at Ewingar Hall to give local residents the chance to discuss and get more information about the current copper mining situation.

A social media post from the group said: "We are talking open cut mining on the range along the Clarence and Mann rivers."

However, Mr Wallrodt said the process by which SBI would mine the copper was still being discussed.

"It is too early to talk about the open cut mining, there are some alternatives," he said.

Mr Wallrodt said his company had not been invited to the protest meeting held at Ewingar.

"There was no invitation or contact from them," he said.

It is understood that SBI exploration is at an early stage, although several copper, zinc, silver and gold prospects have been identified by early mining and past explorers.