German ensemble has classic sound

MUSIC TO EARS: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform in the Whitsundays on Friday.

ONE of Germany's finest ensembles of classical music is about to return to the Whitsundays.

With a diverse program ranging from Antonio Vivaldi and his famous Four Seasons to W.A. Mozart, Peter Tchaikovsky and Niccolo Paganini, it's a show not to be missed.

After successful tours in Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Ireland, France and, of course, Germany the chamber is coming back with a powerful and lovely new program.

"Classical music the world over” - this is the motto of the chamber.

The objective is simple, the artists want to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music.

The popularity of their ensemble is reflected in the fact that the chamber plays around 300 concerts a year around the globe.

The chamber is at home all over the world. In this context, the selection of works and soloists takes on a special significance.

The multifaceted composition of the ensemble provides every member with the opportunity to perform as a soloist.

The permanently expanding repertoire of the group consists primarily of hand-picked pieces.

The real appeal of their program lies in the meeting of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs.

The program features familiar greats like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi in dialogue with works from people such as Sergei Prokofieff through to the King of Tango Astor Piazzolla. This mix promises great diversity of the highest order.

Tickets can be purchased at either Airlie Beach Music Centre or the Whitsunday Catholic Parish Office.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of Germany's finest ensembles right here in the Whitsundays.

IT'S A CLASSIC

WHAT: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne

WHEN: 7pm, Friday, June 30

WHERE: St Martin of Tours Church in Cannonvale

TICKETS: 4946 4433 or 4945 1025