Get a line-up taste tester

DON'T want to wait until November 9-11 to see quality Airlie Beach Festival of Music acts?

Thanks to the sideline 'Original Saturdays' you can whet your appetite for this year's line-up at Magnums Hotel on March 10.

From 2-10pm, festival favourites Gypsy Soldiers and Innocent Eve will be taking to the stage as headliners in a showcase of original acts.

Gypsy soldiers, an alternative rock band and former winners in the Mackay heat of the festival's 'Battle of the Bands' competition, have recently toured Indonesia as well as hitting Queensland's radio waves.

Award-winning Rockhampton sister act Innocent Eve are also former Battle of the Bands winners and crowd favourites at the Tamworth Country Music Festival each year.

Accompanying them on the March 10 line-up are Tasmanian swamp blues artist and journeyman 4 String Phil, and Mackay's Julius Dator, originally from the Philippines, who has written new music especially for this gig.

Original Saturdays organiser Andrew Pattinson said this was the first chance music lovers would have to win tickets to the 2018 Airlie Beach Festival of Music simply by attending the event.

"And I'm excited because it's the first of seven Original Saturdays we'll be holding between now and the festival this year incorporating a lot of fantastic acts,” he said.

Early bird tickets at the one-month-only special of $225 for a three-day pass will be available at the event.

Alternatively, book tickets at Airlie Beach Festival of Music website or phone 0408062816.

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Original Saturdays

WHEN: March 10

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

COST: Free