Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

Lesley Apps
28th Nov 2019 10:46 AM
Fancy owning a piece of dirty, sweaty Russell Crowe while helping the Rural Fire Service legends currently saving our patch? Well why not do both.

The Hollywood star/Nana Glen resident has been drawing on his gladiatorial skills to deal with the huge clean up after his cattle property was ravaged by the bushfires that went through the Orara Valley last week.

Crowe is putting up the Rabbitoh's cap he wore during the ordeal, covered in dirt, sweat and possibly a few tears. Along with his DNA, Crowe will also be signing and personalising the item for the highest bidder.

 

 

 

 

The star said in a tweet early Thursday morning he would double or triple the amount raised for the cap, the proceeds of which would go to NSW RFS.

Bidders have 24 hours to fight over it and after being up on Twitter for just a few hours the cap had already received plenty of offers from around the world, some in the hundreds and a few in the thousands, others with catches like having it personally delivered by the star.

clarence fires russell crowe
