Get behind bid to donate for cancer cure on live TV

TOUR DE CURE: Shona Russell and Janelle Eastwood are on a mission to help cure cancer.

JANELLE Eastwood and Shona Russell are on a mission - to raise $20,000 for cancer research and have the nation witness it.

This month, the two Whitsunday locals will take part in Tour de Cure, a fundraising bike ride to raise funds for cancer research.

But the duo have set themselves an even bigger goal for this year's event - to raise $20,000 and present the cheque live on morning television show Sunrise.

"(Sunrise) are the sponsors (of Tour de Cure) and if we reach $20,000 by March 10, we could have the cheque presented on national TV,” Ms Eastwood said.

"(The cheque) will be heavily branded, so it'll be great for us to promote the Whitsundays on TV and it's a great cause to get behind.”

Ms Eastwood and MsRussell will join a flock of other dedicated riders on March 24, riding to a number of different towns across nine days.

Each town visited will receive $10,000.

Ms Eastwood said it was her and MsRussell's dream to help cure cancer and each fundraising event brought them closer to making their dream a reality.

"The incidence of cancer is increasing heavily in this area,” she said.

"And not just melanomas, but all cancers - it's not discriminatory.

"It's really reassuring to know the money we're raising is being spent on research and making a difference.”

Ms Eastwood said she hoped the community would jump on board to give the pair the opportunity to donate on national television as well as promote the Whitsundays.

"We won't get that national exposure unless we get that cheque,” she said.

"It'll just be a positive message to the Whitsunday community that they do get behind such worthwhile causes.

"The beauty of Tour de Cure is that it raises money for all cancers, not just one particular one.”

To donate phone Ms Eastwood on 0409461371.

Ms Eastwood will send through banking details that will go directly to a Tour de Cure account.