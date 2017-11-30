Get blasted by beats at Underground Safari

BIG BEATS: Pakman will be at Mama's this Friday night.

MUSHROOM Valley are bringing a boost of techno, progressive and psytrance to Airlie Beach this Friday.

Renowned artists Pakman, Tekka and Smiggle will have you jumping into the holiday season with beats guaranteed to amp-up your Friday night.

Headlining Mama Africa's Underground Safari extravaganza will be the lord of psytrance DJ Pakman.

The Australian representative for 24/7 records Patty, aka Pakman, was introduced to electronic music through the Melbourne rave scene in 2000 and picked up psytrance shortly after.

Falling in love with the genre Pakman became a familiar face from the Melbourne club and bush doof scene.

He's also become a regular addition to Australia's most prominent festivals, blasting epic sets across some of Australia's biggest outdoor festivals.

With a developed ear from working years at the craft, Patty has tuned both his skills and sound to a level that keeps his sets fresh, intelligent and unique.

His taste of music stretches over a variety of styles from full-on night psychedelic and progressive trance.

Backing up Pakman on Friday night at Mama's will be Mushroom Valley Festival regular Smiggle.

Smiggle is the DJ persona of Ben Irving. As a promoter, and appreciator of all types of music, the key word for this fun-loving tune spinner is diversity.

In the past 12 years this cheeky character has played Mushroom Valley and Happy Daze and he now runs the Subterrain Stage at Earth Frequency.

TRANCE PARTY