Get colourful for the kids

COLOR RUN: The team at Whitsunday Crisis and Counciling practice thier color bombing technique ahead of the inagural Proserpine color run this weekend.

THERE is something special on the cards for White Ribbon Day this year in Proserpine.

For the first time Proserpine will host a colour run with a view to drawing attention to the issue of child sexual assault.

White Ribbon Day is the last day of Child Protection Week and since its inception the event has helped to educate over 700,000 children across Australia about personal safety.

Counsellor and intake officer Sylvia Powell of Whitsunday Counselling and Support, said she was especially excited about this year's event as it had been a huge collaboration between Madec, Whitsunday Counselling and Support, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre and the Proserpine Community Centre.

"Although these events are fun, the message and purpose behind them is to ensure community can take action, protecting and being role models to children,” she said.

"Whether you are a parent, teenager, young adult, older person, be kind, as you're kindness can be felt by children.”

Ms Powell said the colour run event was capped at 150 places, of which most had been filled.

But she expected there to be last-minute cancellations that would leave about 20 free spots.

During the run the Proserpine Lions will put on their famous barbecue and local singer Sean O'Neil will keep the crowds entertained.

Spot prizes will also be up for grabs as runners get hit with colour bombs from all sides.

Ms Powell said all

the social services organisations in the Whitsunday are grateful to have won a community grant so all the Child Protection Week events can be run for free.

The theme of this year's Child Protection Week is: Child protection is everyone's business.

COLOUR CRAZY

WHAT: White Ribbon Day colour run

WHERE: Proserpine State High School on the back oval

WHEN: Friday 5-7pm

COST: Free event

INFO: Whitsunday Counselling and Support, 4946 2999