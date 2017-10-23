Get dressed up for a Roaring 20s evening

JOIN in all the glitz, glamour, style and chic that was the Roaring '20s in the Whitsundays next month.

The Roaring '20s-themed McDonald House Charity fundraiser is an annual charity gala event aimed at raising much-needed funds for the charity.

There are limited tickets available for this year's event on November 18 at the Mantra Club Croc in Airlie Beach, so get in quick and visit trybooking.com/rmhg to secure your place.

Ronald McDonald House North Queensland has provided over 160,000 bed nights to more than 3500 families with seriously ill children since 2004.

The average length of stay for these families is 2-3 months.

Local McDonald's owner Mike Muller, whose Cannonvale restaurant had to undergo repairs after being damaged by Cyclone Debbie earlier this year, said community fundraising was critical to the ongoing support provided by Ronald McDonald House.

"The charity does such important work providing hospital-adjacent accommodation and other vital support services to sick kids and their families when they are dealing with an unimaginable situation. They also supported a number of critically ill children from the cyclone- stricken area before and after it hit,” Mr Muller said.

"It's great to get the community involved raising both awareness and funds for this great cause, and their support means a great deal when you consider that the region is still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.”

An early bird ticket sales offer is on now.

FUNDRAISER