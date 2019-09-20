Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chronicle Garden competition co-ordinator Letitia Robarts with the 2019 Visitors Guide.
Chronicle Garden competition co-ordinator Letitia Robarts with the 2019 Visitors Guide. Nev Madsen
News

Get hands on 84-pg digital Garden Competition Visitor Guide

Jessica Kramer
by
20th Sep 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BETWEEN celebrating the big 70 years and with a record 122 entrants, this year's The Chronicle Garden Competition is proving to be bigger and better than ever.

Gardening Australia host Sophie Thomson came all the way from her Adelaide home to judge the city entrants in this year's competition, while horticulturalist Kate Hoffernan was our country judge.

Both did an incredible job visiting all the entrants and assessing their gardens, ultimately making the call to crown Julie Roggeveen as City Grand Champion and Paul and Noela Rubb as Country Grand Champion - as well as many other class winners with their beautiful gardens.

Visitors and Toowoomba citizens alike can experience these incredible gardens for themselves during the Carnival of Flowers period from today to next Sunday, September 29.

For details, grab The Chronicle today for your The Chronicle Garden Competition Visitor Guide, or find it online.

Alternatively, purchase it for $2 from The Chronicle office at 109 Neil St, the Toowoomba Visitor Information Centre (86 James St), or newsagents around the city.

Inside, you'll find maps to the winning gardens, stories on the gardeners behind the work, useful event guides, gardening advice and more.

All residential gardens are open during the Carnival period, and entry is free.

More Stories

tcof toowoomba toowoomba carnival of flowers
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Alleged firebug in court today facing multiple charges

    premium_icon Alleged firebug in court today facing multiple charges

    Crime A man has been charged with arson after a dramatic afternoon including police firing their guns after reports of fires from a pilot.

    Why regions should stop whinging about funding

    premium_icon Why regions should stop whinging about funding

    Opinion Peddling falsehoods about funding favouritism doesn’t help anyone

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    What beaches could lose drum lines next

    premium_icon What beaches could lose drum lines next

    News Most popular beaches are looming as the next target