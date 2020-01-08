Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From Monday January 13 – 17, Caneland Central will turn into a magic school for kids with Nickleby the Magician stopping by to teach the kids some of his tricks.
From Monday January 13 – 17, Caneland Central will turn into a magic school for kids with Nickleby the Magician stopping by to teach the kids some of his tricks.
Whats On

Get in quick for magic school

Kate Rasmussen
8th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DURING January school holidays, Caneland Central will host free magic workshops and cooking classes for children.

If your child fancies themselves as the next Cosentino or even the next Donna Hay, then this is a great holiday activity.

Nickleby the Magician will be in the centre from Monday, Januaray 13 to Friday, January 17, to teach children some tricks of the trade.

All magic workshop participants will receive a free Xtreme Magic Starter kit that includes tricks to keep the magic alive, even at home.

For the kids who like to get their hands dirty in a different way, but still want to get in on the magical fun, the following week, Caneland Central will offer free cooking classes with a magical twist.

Children will learn to make nutritious and delicious treats such as fruit wands and corny clowns.

Bookings are essential for these events as spots are limited.

For more information, visit the centre website www.canelandcentral.com.au or follow them on Facebook facebook.com/canelandcentral

caneland mackay cooking magic magic school nickleby the magician school holidays activities tricks whatson whatsonmackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pilot caught drink driving loses licence

        premium_icon Pilot caught drink driving loses licence

        News A pilot who works for Airlie Beach Skydivers has lost his licence after being caught drink driving.

        The new sport getting ready to blast into Bowen

        premium_icon The new sport getting ready to blast into Bowen

        Shooting The tactical sport is exploding with popularity in north Queensland and Bowen will...

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...

        Special long lunch to wow punters

        premium_icon Special long lunch to wow punters

        News A special Australiana-themed Long Lunch will take place on the sailing club’s...