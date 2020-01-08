Get in quick for magic school

From Monday January 13 – 17, Caneland Central will turn into a magic school for kids with Nickleby the Magician stopping by to teach the kids some of his tricks.

DURING January school holidays, Caneland Central will host free magic workshops and cooking classes for children.

If your child fancies themselves as the next Cosentino or even the next Donna Hay, then this is a great holiday activity.

All magic workshop participants will receive a free Xtreme Magic Starter kit that includes tricks to keep the magic alive, even at home.

For the kids who like to get their hands dirty in a different way, but still want to get in on the magical fun, the following week, Caneland Central will offer free cooking classes with a magical twist.

Children will learn to make nutritious and delicious treats such as fruit wands and corny clowns.

Bookings are essential for these events as spots are limited.

For more information, visit the centre website www.canelandcentral.com.au or follow them on Facebook facebook.com/canelandcentral