Get lost in the sweet sounds of Belladiva

FROM pop to opera, the four dynamic divas coming to the Proserpine RSL this Friday have it all.

The four stunning individual voices of Belladiva come together to perform intricate arrangements of best-loved classics.

This unique combination of classical voice and playful musicianship makes the familiar new again with gorgeous modern interpretations of everything from the Flower Duet to Blackbird.

Beautiful, soaring and ethereal one minute, intimate, tender and sweet the next, this quartet delivers with a delightful ease and sincerity, creating a truly enthralling and heart-warming experience.

This concert brings together the singers of Belladiva to share re-imagined operatic classics and a selection of pop music's landmark songs from Eva Cassidy and Neil Young through to Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen.

Early in 2008, a group of sopranos met in opera class and decided to bust through the walls of the conservatorium to form a girl group with a difference.

Following the success of groups like The Ten Tenors and inspired by a trip to Paris during the Fete de la Musique, opera singer Alicia Cush decided that she couldn't let the boys have all the fun.

Performing live to more than 85,000 people nationwide, the Queensland Conservatorium of Music-trained Belladiva has appeared at many prestigious events including Channel 9's Carols in the City and the Queensland Pops Orchestra and Brisbane Festival.