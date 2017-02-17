Get on board luxury cruise to remember

IN IT: Hayley Cummings places an entry form alongside Whitsunday Times General Manager Steven Jacklin.

A $5000 LUXURY cruise from Sydney to New Zealand would sound too good to be true for many Whitsunday Coast Guardian readers.

However this will become a reality for one lucky reader and a friend or partner who also spends at least $20 at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

The cruise will take passengers on a 10-night escape aboard Ovation of the Seas, which is one of the first innovators of "super cruising”.

The cruise ship has attracted wide appeal on an international level.

To register, attach your $20 Reef Gateway receipt to the entry form inside the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and pop it inside the barrel at the hotel.

The massive Cash or Cruise Competition is already under way and runs until April 5, with the winner announced at the Reef Gateway on April 8.

The winner will be drawn at 2pm and must be present to receive the prize.

LUXURY CRUISE

What: $5000 Cash or Cruise

When: Submit entry forms until April 5, winner drawn April 8 at 2pm

Where: Winning entry to be drawn at Reef Gateway

How: Purchase a Whitsunday Coast Guardian and attach $20 Reef Gateway receipt to entry form and place in barrel