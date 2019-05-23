Get on board with celebrities for a gourmet tour

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be on hand to prepare lunch for guests on the Reef Catchments bus tour of the St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend in June.

IT'S A foodies' dream tour, giving those on board the opportunity to meet their meat, digest at a distillery and comb through the crops of the region's agricultural sector.

As part of the annual Greater Whitsunday Food Network farm to plate celebrations Reef Catchments is hosting a bus tour of primary producers.

The food lovers' tour will travel from Mackay to the small coastal township of St Lawrence for the Wetlands Weekend in June.

The on-the-road gourmet experience will take foodies directly to where their food is grown, distilled, caught and farmed.

The tour will include visits to cattle properties, piggeries, farms and a private tour of the Sarina Sugar Shed.

The day trip will end with a seafood lunch prepared by celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

Reef Catchments sustainable agriculture project officer Tegan McBride said the bus tour would be one of the highlights of the weekend and a unique chance for foodies to explore the southern coast of our region.

The Wetlands Weekend promises to be a seafood safari, with platters of chilli mud crab, fresh barramundi and prawns on the menu.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the region was proud to host the foodies weekend and the Isaac Coast was set to burst to life.

"Held at the unspoilt St Lawrence Wetlands, this emerging festival will be both appetising and educational,” Cr Baker said.

"From delicious food, markets, eco-tours, arts workshops, reptile displays and cooking demonstrations, there really is something for everyone.

"This is an adventure you don't want to miss.”

Reef Catchments general manager Katrina Dent said their relationship with the Greater Whitsunday Food Network annual farm to plate events allowed the organisation to "showcase the sustainable land management practices of the farmers in our region”.

"These events are always a delicious combination of fabulous local food, experiencing farm life and gaining insight into the ways our natural resources are being managed by the people responsible for our land and water,” Ms Dent said.

St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend runs from June 7-9.

Tickets start at $10 for adults' general admission.

On Saturday, June 8 the Reef Catchment's bus tour and lunch will be held. The bus will depart at 8am from the Reef Catchments office at 85 Gordon Street, Mackay.

Tickets for the Greater Whitsunday Food Network Farm to Plate Seafood Lunch and Bus Tour cost $160.

More information and ticket details can be found at https://www.isaac.qld.gov.au/wetlandsweekend