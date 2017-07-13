22°
News

Get on your marks for the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival

Peter Carruthers | 13th Jul 2017 7:09 AM
GET MOVING: The Port of Airlie will again provide a backdrop for the Airlie Beach Running Festival.
GET MOVING: The Port of Airlie will again provide a backdrop for the Airlie Beach Running Festival. John Higham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GET your running shoes laced up and your Strava ap downloaded ahead of the kick off to the first major Whitsunday event since the arrival of Cyclone Debbie.

Without the post cyclone damage to contend with, the Airlie Beach Running Festival has always walked a tightrope between hosting a sustainable event and providing value to local and travelling athletes.

Race director Tim Oberg said with a little seed funding from last year's event, the committee has successfully found the right balance to ensure all stakeholders got the most from this year's event.

"We have had to market ourselves to bring people in so the town benefits but at the same time you have to keep the event so it is profitable and sustainable," he said.

This year the festival is officially affiliated with Athletics North Queensland and for the first time will offer a full marathon.

Back on board as naming rights sponsor for the fifth year is Cruise Whitsundays.

Attracting visitors to the Whitsundays by offering a discounted Whitehaven Beach cruise on Saturday, the running festival has created a real buzz in the Cruise Whitsundays office.

"They will get to see one of the icons of not just our region but of Australia and also get to support one of our partners and we are looking to work with Cruise Whitsundays as our event grows," Mr Oberg said.

Media Executive at Cruise Whitsundays, Alyce Carter, said the company would enter runners in the 5k team challenge and would also offer 10 volunteers to staff drink stations and be put to work as marshals.

"It has been fantastic for our staff and a real talking point in the office. And it has given them a reason to get together outside of work and train together," she said.

"We know runners in the 5k team challenge are getting dressed up and they are excited about the event. We really want to push that fit and positive aspect of the event at our work place."

Ms Carter saw the Airlie Beach Running Festival as real draw card for visitors to the region.

"If people want to come up and run in the festival, what a beautiful location to do it number one, but the second thing is they can get out on the water and experience what the Whitsundays has to offer," she said.

"They can do the run and also tailor their trip to take in Whitehaven Beach and the Great Barrier Reef."

This year the start/finish line will overlook the idyllic Port of Airlie Marina and the event will include a pre-race pasta party and a post-race pool party.

For the first time the Heart of the Reef Marathon will be the host for the North Queensland Athletics Championships.

"They liked the idea of the championships being held in such a beautiful location and as a result of that we have been working with their team to get the course officially measured," Mr Oberg said.

Whoever takes the marathon title on Sunday will be the Athletics North Queensland Champion.

All events will start and finish at the Port of Airlie Marina. Online registrations close at 9pm on Friday.

Event start times

Heart of the Reef Marathon: 6am

Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon: 7am

Mantra Club Croc 10km Fun Run: 7.30am

The Coffee Club 5km Fun Run: 8am

Turtle Club 1km Family Fun Walk: 9.30am

Whitsunday Times 2km Junior Dash: 10.30am

Presentations: 11am

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Migaloo on track to arrive this weekend

Migaloo on track to arrive this weekend

The whales have arrived in the Whitsundays.

Juniors raise $2000 for club at Lap-athon

BIG EFFORT: Lap-athon swimmers Austen Edward-Bland, Mitchell Milostic, Izzy Toomey and Isaac Benson.

Cannons swimmers firing in the pool for club fundraiser.

Lions pile misery on WFC

FOCUSED: Harry Hodgen (pictured earlier this year) had a stand-out game for WFC despite a heavy loss.

Whitsunday Football Club endure tough away trip against Lions.

Whitsundays urged to prepare for bushfire season

Get prepared now for bushfire season in the Whitsundays.

Fire Services recommend action now before bushfire season starts.

Local Partners

Drink driver was 'trying to find good phone service'

Police officers were patrolling and saw a car that had reversed into a gutter, with the accused standing in front of it.

Poor quality, high price

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

Man with 130 grams of cannabis on suspended sentence avoids jail.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the 19th century Britain in a bid to rebuild his family empire and redeem himself.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

UNDER OFFER

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Under Contract

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Sleek and Stylish Townhouse Priced to SELL

8/164 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $257,000

This stunning well appointed , only a short walk to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, parks, schools and Whitsunday Shopping Centre. If you are looking for...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Where Paradise meets the Ocean

33/15 Flame Tree Court, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

With modern elegance in the Whitsunday lifestyle this memorable two bedroom apartment will leave an unforgettable impression on you. Summit Apartments Airlie Beach...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

GREAT INVESTMENT WITH GREAT RETURNS..

14a and 14b Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 2 $465,000

Positioned beautifully on the 2nd floor overlooking the magnificent Whitsundays and the Port of Airlie, this amazing Boathaven Spa Resort Dual Key Apartment is...

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!