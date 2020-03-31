Menu
Crime

‘Get out now’: Family told to flee with gunman on loose

by Grace Mason
31st Mar 2020 1:02 PM
A WOMAN who lives on the property where a gunman holed up for a 10-hour stand off with police has told of the terrifying moment they were told to flee.

Emmy Kunda said she and her family were woken about 6am on Sunday to hear loud noises coming from the Captain Cook Highway which runs alongside their 70-acre property that takes in the Cape York Motorcycle Adventures.

She said they could see a car on fire on the highway so her mother and brother jumped in a golf buggy, while she mounted a quad bike and they rode towards the highway until they were about 50m away to get a closer look.

Police in position during a 10-hour siege with a gunman at a Cairns property. Picture: Emmy Kunda
"We were just sitting out there watching a car on fire and thinking nothing of it," she said.

"All of a sudden the SERT armoured vehicle did a drive-by of the car.

"They came up and ordered us out as soon as possible, they didn't tell us why, just that we had to leave.

"(We were later) told there had been a gunman on our property since about 5am.

"We just sat out there near the go kart track watching it all unfold."

A car on fire on the Captain Cook Highway during a 10-hour siege with a gunman at a Cairns property. Picture: Emmy Kunda
Ms Kunda said she had to spend the day in her pyjamas after fleeing in such a hurry.

She said they heard gunshots "every now and then" and saw the helicopter flying around the property.

After the siege ended with the man fatally shot by police Ms Kunda said they were allowed back home after police searched the properties.

"At the end of the day it went on for a long time and rather than not having answers (if the man escaped) we'll sleep a bit easier now," she said.

"Unfortunately it got to that which is really sad."

A large crocodile which resides at the property where a man was shot dead by police after a 10-hour siege on Sunday. Picture: Emmy Kunda
Police spoke of seeing crocodiles in the waterways as they searched for the man and Ms Kunda confirmed there was one up to about 3m long which frequented their property.

"It's tried to take one of our dogs," she said.

"We absolutely don't go near the river ever."

A SERT vehicle driving along the Captain Cook Highway during a 10-hour siege with a gunman at a Cairns property. Picture: Emmy Kunda
