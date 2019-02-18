Get ready for week of high seas

KING tides have been forecast throughout the region, thanks to a looming super moon.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said a lot of eastern Queensland could expect high tides over the coming week.

"High tides at Shute Harbour are predicted to reach between 4 and 4.5m over the next few days and in Bowen for the same period, the tides are predicted to measure between 3.5 and 3.7m,” he said.

Mr Stoney said tide heights vary a lot in Shute Harbour and Bowen, but the median sea level tended to oscillate at about two metres.

Shute Harbour tide predictions. Contributed

Bowen tide predictions. Contributed

A Bureau of Meteorology Tidal Unit spokesperson said the tides in Bowen were particularly high.

"For Bowen the highest predicted tide over this period is forecast to occur tomorrow, 1.5cm higher than the next highest in 2005,” he said.

"However, at Shute Harbour tomorrow's highest predicted tide is 11th on the list and around 7cm lower than the 2001 highest tide forecast.”

A list of the highest predicted tides for Bowen and Shute Harbour from 1992 to 2021. Contributed

According to Maritime Safety Queensland, king tides occur when both the moon and the sun are aligned at perigee and perihelion.

At present the Earth's natural satellite is at a point in its elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth, known as perigee.

Perigee coincides with the full moon this month, making it a super moon.

The sun's gravitational force is strongest when it's in perihelion, which is when the sun is closest to the earth, with this always occurring at the beginning of the year.

The period of the largest tidal ranges (differences between high and low tides) or spring tides occur roughly every two weeks around the time of the full and new moons. This is the time when the moon, Earth and sun are in alignment and the gravitational forces that generate the tides are greatest.

Mr Stoney said the king tides around the Whitsunday Region are largely independent of Tropical Cyclone Oma, which is still in intentional territory.