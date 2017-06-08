20°
Get ready to dance night away at mixer

8th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
PARTY TIME: Whitsunday PCYC community development officer Cassie Holeczy with Jeremy Lammens and Quota's Kerrie McCallum who are ready for the Masquerade Dance.
PARTY TIME: Whitsunday PCYC community development officer Cassie Holeczy with Jeremy Lammens and Quota's Kerrie McCallum who are ready for the Masquerade Dance.

NOT everyone finds it easy to fit in.

That's why the Social Mixers Club is inviting the Whitsunday community to their Masquerade Dance at Boom Nightclub.

Featuring a night of dancing, pizza and mocktails, the evening gives people the chance to mix and mingle in a socially relaxed environment.

Whitsunday PCYC community development officer Cassie Holeczy said after starting the club more than a year ago, they aimed to give people a social outlet for those that might not have one.

"Some people go from literally a full-time environment of socialising with people their own age and positive integration to not having anything at all,” she said.

"We decided to start it with the emphasis on opportunities for people with all different disabilities... to (opening it up to) people looking to socialise more.”

Ms Holeczy said they wanted to get as many community organisations involved as possible with Quota jumping on board and Boom offering their nightclub for free for the event.

"We hope to one day not just have dances and parties but also things like sporting events and colour runs,” she said. "We try to have a different theme with every event we have.

"The dance is about socialising, meeting people and chatting and enjoying some free dinner.

"We don't want to label it to any type of person, it's open to everybody.”

For more information contact on Cassie 0423360604.

DANCE TIME

WHAT: Masquerade Dance

WHERE: Boom Nightclub

WHEN: Friday, June 9, 6-8pm

Topics:  boom nightclub masquerade dance social mixers club whitsundays

